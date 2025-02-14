Historic Exceptional Learners’ Centre Commissioned in Essequibo

President Dr. Irfaan Ali on Wednesday commissioned the Exceptional Learners’ Centre at Cotton Field along the Essequibo Coast in Region Two.

The project was funded at a cost of $98,263,757 through the Caribbean Development Bank’s Basic Needs Trust Fund and aimed at enhancing the country’s Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) infrastructure. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality education regardless of their abilities.

The subproject involves the construction of a modern, one-flat concrete building spanning approximately four thousand three hundred (4,300) square feet. This state-of-the-art facility will accommodate three (3) specialized classrooms for students with special needs, a sensory room, administrative offices, a teachers’ room, a sick bay, and other essential secondary spaces.

Designed to support the educational needs of approximately thirty (30) students, the facility will provide a safe and adaptive learning environment for children with disabilities, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Intellectual Disabilities, and Vision and Hearing Impairments.

Assistant Chief Education Officer with responsibility for Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) Education in Guyana, Dr. Keon Cheong, highlighted the remarkable progress made under the leadership of the Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand. Dr. Cheong explained that the Minister understands that education is a fundamental right that should be accessible to every child, regardless of their abilities. This commitment has driven significant strides in SEND education across the country.

Among the notable achievements is the rollout of a comprehensive screening and intervention packet aimed at early identification and support for learners with special needs.

Additionally, the Ministry established a specialized facility that employs an interdisciplinary approach to conduct comprehensive assessments. These assessments are critical, as their results inform the development of Individual Education Plans (IEPs) tailored to each learner’s needs.

The ACEO-SEND also explained that Guyana has also fostered regional partnerships, collaborating with the Ministry of Education in Jamaica to develop a curriculum specifically designed for learners with intellectual disabilities. The introduction of this curriculum led to the creation of an Associate Degree in SEND at the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE), equipping educators with the expertise needed to better support special needs learners.

Further advancing support services, the Ministry of Education employed its first speech therapist, marking a significant step towards enhancing communication support for students. The Ministry has also provided adaptive furniture, ensuring that children with physical disabilities can access education settings for the first time.

Recognizing that accessibility is a cornerstone of inclusive education, the Ministry has expanded the number of SEND spaces from 13 to 27 between 2022 and the present. This increase does not include specialized institutions such as the School for the Deaf and the School for Learners on the Autism Spectrum.

The Ministry remains committed to fostering educational opportunities that extend beyond physical infrastructure. The newly established institution dedicated to SEND education offers a holistic environment designed to meet the unique needs of each child. This approach includes:

Trained Educators: The teaching staff comprises graduates of the GOAL SEND programme, as well as student teachers from CPCE’s SEND programme, ensuring each learner receives quality instruction.

Specialized Curricula: Tailored learning plans cater to the diverse needs of students.

Support Services: Access to speech therapy further aids in the development of communication skills.

Individual Education Plans (IEPs): All current learners at the institution have undergone official diagnoses and benefit from personalized education plans.

Dr. Cheong emphasized that these advancements reflect the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to ensuring that every child, regardless of their abilities, is given the opportunity to thrive in an inclusive and supportive educational environment.

In his feature address, President Ali reaffirmed the government’s unwavering commitment to removing the barriers that have long hindered children with special needs from accessing quality education.

“We acknowledge that many children with special needs have encountered unfair obstacles—obstacles that have denied them the education they deserve and made learning environments inaccessible.

When we pledged to change that, we first embraced the challenge, declared that we would not accept such inequities, and then we invested in solutions. What you are seeing now is the result of that commitment,” President Ali stated.

Meanwhile, also speaking at the ceremony, President of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) Daniel Best, noted his enthusiasm for the completion of the historic project, noting that every child, regardless of their circumstance, should have access to education.

“These types of interventions and other capabilities like Cottonfield help to ensure that development is inclusive and that the country is moving forward together. In many parts of the world, children with special education needs risk being excluded from quality education and social development mechanisms because of scarce resources.

The Education Department in Region 2 identified that persons living with disabilities were at a huge disadvantage because the nearest specialized facility was the Special Education Needs Diagnostic Center. The Education Department in Region 2 identified that persons living with disabilities were at a huge disadvantage because the nearest specialized facility was the Special Education Needs Diagnostic Centre located in East Coast, Demerara. The construction of an exceptional learning centre was therefore identified as a priority to cater for this vulnerable group so that early childhood innovation and inclusive education could be provided. The location for the school was strategically selected. to facilitate easy access for persons living with disabilities on the Essequibo course.”

The Ministry of Education and Government of Guyana continue to remain committed to ensuring all Guyanese have access to equitable and quality education.

