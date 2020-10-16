Home Affairs, Labour Permanent Secretaries getting familiar with departments under their Ministries

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas hit the ground running today, meeting with heads of the Disciplined Services.

PS Thomas interacted with Commissioner of Police (Ag) Nigel Hoppie; Director of the Guyana Prison Service, Mr. Gladwin Samuels and Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Marlon Gentle. Project Manager of the Citizens’ Security Strengthening Programme Dr. Clement Henry was also part of the engagement.

Prior to that meeting, the PS interacted with employees of the Home Affairs Ministry.

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas today meeting with several heads of the discipline service. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen meeting with staff. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas today meeting with several heads of the discipline service. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen meeting with staff. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas today meeting with several heads of the discipline service. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen meeting with staff. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas meeting with staff of the Ministry. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas meeting with staff of the Ministry. Newly appointed Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ms. Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas meeting with staff of the Ministry.

Ms. Thomas holds a Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Guyana and a Certificate in Project Management. She previously served as the Assistant Accountant at the Office of the President.

Meanwhile, newly appointed PS in the Ministry of Labour, Mr. Bishram Kuppen recently met with the staff at the Ministry.

Mr. Kuppen is a former two-term elected Councillor of the Mayor and City Council. He previously served as a Corporate Management Officer at an international company abroad for many years and is a former officer of the Guyana Defence Force.