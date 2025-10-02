Home improvement support to roll out next year  

-as gov’t to launch survey

To ensure every Guyanese family whose homes are deteriorating and in dire need of improvements, the government will launch a survey in every single region to come up with a comprehensive database.

This database will aid the government in implementing this initiative with ease and accuracy, and most importantly, equitably.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo provided this update on Thursday during a news conference, pointing out that monies will be put aside in the 2026 budget to roll out this programme.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo engages media operatives at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC)

“Because we made a promise that we’ll assist people who are going to construct new homes,” the vice president stressed at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.

“If they are poor, if they are low-income, and they need help, they will get help,” he assured, stating that households in the hinterland communities will also benefit.

He said as soon as the budget is approved by Guyana’s Parliament next year, households can start receiving this home improvement grant.

Jagdeo also clarified that the government will not fund the construction of a complete home, but will only provide financial support to vulnerable families with existing structures that are in disrepair.

This initiative is one aspect of the government’s national housing drive as outlined in the 2025 Manifesto, with an ambitious target of delivering 40,000 houses by 2030.

Vulnerable families will also benefit from the construction of homes through the Core Home Support Programme, raising their living standards.

Other initiatives that will be undertaken by the government include:

The regularisation of the remaining informal settlements

Upgrading existing communities with concrete drains, streetlights, recreational spaces, and security cameras

Advancing the Silica City project

It builds upon the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) success in its first term, which surpassed the allocation of 50,000 house lots in five years.