Home ownership: unlocking the ultimate dream for Guyanese

We are all searching for what makes life feel whole. For some, it’s love, for others it’s success, for Judith and Oral Adams, completeness came with the comfort of their own home.

Oral & Judith Adams receiving the keys to their core home from Minister within the Ministry of Housing, Vanessa Benn

Twenty years ago, the couple built a small, one-bedroom wooden house at the back of their yard, hoping to one day have a larger, two-bedroom concrete flat. Unforeseen circumstances prevented that dream from becoming a reality until now.

“I bought some blocks to start the foundation of this home, and I wasn’t getting the cooperation from my other half. But constantly praying, God hears your cries… So, I applied for my transport and core home at the same time. When my name came up and I was chosen for the home, I was so grateful.”

The Adams couple cutting the ribbon for their new home

The Adams family has benefitted from the Core Home Programme, a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank under the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme.

Alongside the Adams, 10 other families received their homes in communities such as Liliendaal, Cummings Park, Sophia, La Parfaite Harmonie, and Westminster.

Other Core Home beneficiaries, together with the Ministers and staff from the Ministry of Housing and Water

The programme is expected to conclude in December 2025 and aims to target low-income families. To date, 147 core homes have been distributed by the Government of Guyana.

Addressing beneficiaries at the handover ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Housing Vanessa Benn described the event as a reflection of the government’s efforts to improve citizens’ lives.

“The manner in which you maintain your home, maintain your yard, your environment, is in a way that you will be proud, and everyone coming to visit you will be proud.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Housing Collin Croal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Guyanese.

“There’s a lot of work ahead for us at the ministry, but ultimately, it is to ensure that all of our citizens live a better quality of life. That’s what we want to see from you as a government. And we will work with every community.”