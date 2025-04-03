Homestead Programme: First 25 houses set for July completion at Yarrowkabra

Construction of the first 25 low-income homes under the government’s Homestead Programme is set to be completed by 22 July at Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal provided the update during a site inspection on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs, Kwame McCoy.

The 20 by 30 feet houses, constructed by DuraVilla Homes, will feature two bedrooms, one bathroom, a patio, and a kitchenette. These homes form part of the government’s initiative aimed at assisting single mothers. The project will see 500 homes built across 100 acres.

Minister Croal provides an update on the Homestead Programme Minister McCoy speaking to the Department of Public Information Works ongoing on the houses at Yarrowkabra Works ongoing on the houses at Yarrowkabra Ministers Croal and McCoy inspect the road work in the scheme Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy conduct a site visit at the Homestead Project

Despite minor setbacks, Minister Croal expressed satisfaction with the progress. He highlighted ongoing work to ensure essential infrastructure, including water supply and road networks, is in place.

“We are very pleased with where we are right now,” minister Croal said. “We have already awarded the first set of contracts, valued at approximately $163 million, for internal roads.”

The road network, covering 800 metres of concrete, is being developed by nine contractors.

Meanwhile, the ministry has begun engaging potential beneficiaries to commence the pre-qualification process.

Additionally, construction of a new well is underway to provide potable water to residents. The government aims to replicate the model across the country, pending the project’s success.

Minister McCoy emphasised that the initiative is part of the PPP/C government’s commitment to improving lives through homeownership.

“We are empowering people to ensure they have a better life,” minister McCoy said.

“And as we look towards the future, this is what Guyana would be with this People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government. We will continue to be that government that delivers to the people because of our love and concern for the development of people and the vision of making our country a great place.”

The project is being executed through collaboration between the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministries of Housing and Water, Agriculture, Human Services and Social Security, and the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission.

Each house will be equipped with coconut or breadfruit trees in the front yard and a 20 x 40 shade house at the rear, allowing single mothers to cultivate crops for income generation and loan repayment.

The homesteads will also incorporate solar energy to reduce electricity costs.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

