House lot beneficiaries to occupy their lands by October – Min. Croal

Thousands of house lot beneficiaries across the country will soon be able to access their house lots to commence construction of their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP, announced that the Ministry’s engineering team will be in the respective areas to section off the lots so that persons will be able to identify their lands allocated to them.

Minister Croal was at the time inspecting works ongoing on 100 low-income and 200 young professional homes in Prospect.

“Our team will put down the paal for each lot so sometime next month, in a number of completed areas persons will be able to know where their lot falls,” he said

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, MP

This activity comes following inquiries from persons. Minister Croal said the intention is to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and amenities such as roads, drainage, bridges, water and electricity are in place before citizens occupy the areas.

The PPP/C Government has invested some $12 Billion in infrastructural development in 22 new and existing housing schemes across the country.

These areas include Little Diamond/Great Diamond, Prospect and Providence, East Bank Demerara; Cummings Lodge, Mon Repos, Vigilance, Bladen Hall and Strathspey, East Coast Demerara; Experiment in Region Five; and Number 79 Village, Ordinance Fortland and Hampshire/Williamsburg in Region Six. The Ministry’s current mandate is to provide 50,000 housing allocations to Guyanese over the next five years. To this end, the Ministry has held several house lot distribution exercises across the country to meet its target of providing 10,000 house lots to citizens during its first year in office.