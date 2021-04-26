Human Services Ministry accepting whatsapp calls as proof of life for old age pensioners

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security wishes to advise pensioners who have to provide quarterly Life Certificates to ensure continuous old age pension payments are deposited into their bank accounts can now make a whatsapp video call to the Ministry to confirm proof of life.

Currently, life certificates are signed and stamped by either a Justice of the Peace, Notary Public, Commissioner of Oaths, Medical Practitioner, Head Teacher, Minister of Religion or a Manager of a Bank or Branch of a Bank and can be dropped off at any of the Ministry’s Offices countrywide or scanned and emailed to pension@mhsss.gov.gy.

The Ministry, mindful of the need to be adaptable to this category of our elderly citizens, will now be facilitating video submissions as proof that they are alive.

Pensioners can video call our staff via whatsapp 662-1572 Monday through Thursday – 8:00 am to 4 30 pm and Friday – 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.

Additionally, during the call, they would have to clearly show some form of valid identification, albeit National ID or passport.