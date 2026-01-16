Hundreds of entrepreneurs empowered through small business grants, training in 2025

In 2025, the government, through the Small Business Bureau (SBB), empowered hundreds of local entrepreneurs by providing financial support and targeted training to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises across Guyana.

One inspiring story is that of Angad Duncan, a resident of Region One and father of two, who has faced significant challenges since losing his vision in 2015.

Angad Duncan, Proud recipient of the Revolving Fund for persons living with disabilities.

Frequent travel from his community to Georgetown for medical treatment placed a heavy financial burden on his family, forcing difficult sacrifices and making everyday survival increasingly challenging.

His determination, along with a desire to build stability and create a lasting legacy for his children, led to his selection as one of six persons living with disabilities to benefit from the SBB’s Revolving Fund in 2025.

Cases like that of Angad underscore the real impact of these initiatives, reflecting the government’s commitment to enhancing economic resilience by pairing financial support and inclusive policies, creating sustainable opportunities for all Guyanese.

Over the last year, SBB have provided 74 individuals with loans and grants valued at GYD GY$304,162,000, enabling them to start or expand businesses across diverse sectors.

Among these beneficiaries, 10 individuals accessed the Green Technology Grants, 32 benefited from the SBB Loan Guarantee Programme, and 32 persons benefited from the SBB Disability Loan Programme, supporting diverse, environmentally friendly, sustainable projects.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, along with recipients of the SBB Revolving Fund

Beyond financial support, the SBB also provided targeted training to 3,234 individuals through its comprehensive Small Business Training Programme, where participants received guidance and skill development in critical areas for business success.

Some of the key areas in training included small business management, marketing fundamentals, financial management and record-keeping, proposal writing and participation in government procurement opportunities.

Attendees at the training exercise on public procurement held on March 18, 2025, at the Small Business Bureau in collaboration with the Public Procurement Commission

Entrepreneurs were also equipped with technical and digital skills through programmes such as the Digital Readiness Workshop, quality management principles and food safety pre-requisites.

Additionally, participants benefited from sector-specific training, such as NAREI shade house and hydroponics training, opening doors for business opportunities in the agricultural sector.

plantlets in a hydroponics facility

The combined impact of these initiatives is significant, providing local entrepreneurs with access to financial resources and business training, assisting them in growing their businesses and supporting Guyana’s economic diversification.

These programs demonstrate the government’s commitment to helping entrepreneurs and creating opportunities for economic growth that benefit everyone, improving lives and diversifying Guyana’s economy.