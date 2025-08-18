Hundreds of families empowered after receiving land titles 

– more steel & cement vouchers issued

Over 700 families from Regions Three and Four have received land titles, allowing them to use their properties as collateral for loans to invest in their businesses or improve their homes.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal and Minister within the Ministry Susan Rodrigues facilitated the distribution exercise during the building expo at the National Stadium in Providence on Sunday.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, along with several beneficiaries who received their land titles

Many recipients praised the government’s initiative to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to own their land.

Denzil Bess expressed his joy at becoming a legal landowner, calling it a significant achievement.

“It means a lot to me. Owning a piece of land is like owning a part of the world. I’ve been waiting a long time to register this plot of land. I’m happy to have a title in my name,” Bess shared with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Russell David mentioned that her children’s future is now secured with the land title, stating, “It means a lot to own your own land. I am proud of myself; it makes me feel empowered. It is really for my kids. If anything happens to me, they will get somewhere they can call their own.”

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, interacts with Russell David, who received her land title

Lawrence Zaman was overjoyed upon receiving the call about his land title, which solidifies his ownership of the land.

“I felt happy because receiving something that you can call your own and get it in your hand is something anybody would look forward to that would give you a happy feeling,” the proud landowner noted.

Shennella Marques described the title distribution as a smooth process for her. She believes that owning a home is something anyone should celebrate.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, hands over a land title to Shennela Marques

In addition to the titles, 300 allottees of La Bonne Intention (LBI) Block Three along the East Coast of Demerara inked their agreements of sale.

The distribution of ownership documents forms part of the PPP/C government’s housing initiative to address the issue of land tenure security countrywide. Besides ownership documents, several families also received steel and cement vouchers.

Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal presents a steel and cement voucher to a recipient