Hundreds of families in Potarinau, Katu’ur, Bitoon receive solar systems

Hundreds of families living in Potarinau and its satellite villages – Katu’ur and Bitoon, South Central Rupununi, Region Nine are accessing reliable and affordable electricity after receiving solar photovoltaic (PV) systems along with accessories over the weekend.



In Katu’ur, approximately 45 households received while 355 families in Bitoon are benefitting from the government’s solar home system initiative, which provides a 150-watt system for energy generation.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs Pauline Sukhai, accompanied by Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock, delivered the systems during her official visit to the region last weekend.

In her address to residents of Potarinau, Minister Sukhai reiterated that the distribution exercise signals a commitment made specifically for Amerindians, ensuring that their communities are developed.

“The panels are coming from the PPP/C Government and it’s a programme that we started a long time ago…if you take care of your panel, it can last up to 25 years,” Minister Sukhai explained.

With Guyana undertaking massive transformation owing to the government’s aggressive development scheme, opportunities are being created and Amerindian youths have the choice to grab these chances of improving their livelihoods.



“The government is creating the opportunities. We are building this nation and you have to put some attention to yourselves and your children,” Minister Sukhai emphasised.

Meanwhile, Regional Chairman, Brian Allicock informed the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the residents are content with the solar panel initiative that is being rolled out in their communities. The 150-watt solar systems will ensure that families residing in these remote communities are energy-secured, depending less on petroleum sources of energy that are deemed unaffordable in these areas.



Some 30,000 households in the hinterland, rural, and riverine communities are expected to benefit from the Solar Home Systems Project.



Over the past weeks, villages including Annai Central, Kwatamang Kumu, Quarrie – satellite villages of St Ignatius, Karasabai, Achiwuib, Rupunau, and Karaudanau received the solar PV systems that were delivered by several ministers of government.



The government has signed a US$7.2 million credit agreement with the Government of India, facilitated by the Exim Bank for the supply and delivery of these solar PV systems to these communities.



