Hundreds of Region 6 residents capitalising on BIT programmes

Almost 300 young people in Region Six, (East Corentyne-Berbice) have commenced various training programmes offered by the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P. speaking with students of of Upper Corentyne Industrial Training Centre

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P., made this disclosure on Wednesday, following interactions with participants of various training centres during a-two-day outreach to the region.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P.

He said he wants each participant to benefit from the technical job opportunities which will be made available in the oil and gas industry.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P. interacting with students attached to GuySuCo Training Centre

Minister Hamilton said the interest shown by the region, thus far, demonstrates citizens’ desire to take advantage of training opportunities provided by the government.

He noted the launch of the first-ever garment construction programme in the Plegt Anker village, East Bank Berbice which will also be taken to Mara, as well asOrealla and Siparuta, villages along the Corentyne River.

He also lauded the increased involvement of women in male-dominated fields, which he believes is a good start for the region, and the country, as a whole.

The training programmes, the minister stated, are the beginning of what citizens should expect from the government to help transform their lives. He said the government will remain committed to broadening its reach, to provide BIT programmes to ensure a skilled workforce for current and emerging sectors.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P. along with commercial food preparation students stationed at Humanitarian Mission-Guyana Incorporated

“We have about six, seven programmes that are important for us to train persons in large numbers in Regions Five and Six and so many of those programmes are approved,” he noted.

In May, the minister along with his technical team hosted a skills training consultation with several stakeholders to identify the skill gap in the region, resulting in the series of training programmes being provided currently.

Since August 2020, over 4000 people have been trained in areas such as small engine repairs, electrical installation, heavy-duty equipment operation, air conditioner and refrigeration repairs, mechanics, welding and fabrication.

