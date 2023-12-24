Hundreds receive gifts through ‘Wish Upon a Star’ toy drive

In the spirit of giving and spreading joy during the holiday season, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security has once again executed its heartwarming initiative, ‘Wish Upon a Star,’ brightening the lives of hundreds of children nationwide.

The charitable initiative has brought smiles and turned dreams into reality for many young hearts who have undergone traumatic experiences or psychological hardships, as well as those who have faced the heartache of orphanhood, deprived of the simple joys of gift-giving since its launch in 2020.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud during the ‘Wish Upon a Star,’ toy drive

Minister Dr Vindhya Persaud’s vision since the inception of the programme has been to provide these children with an opportunity to experience the delight of having their wishes granted.

The celebrations commenced at the ministry’s headquarters at Lamaha Georgetown, where over 600 children ages four to fifteen from Region Four received gifts.

The toy drive continued in Regions Six and Ten where hundreds also benefitted.

Children with their gifts from the ‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative

Similarly, the joyous initiative will benefit children residing in hinterland communities.

The ‘Wish Upon a Star’ initiative has been met with an outpouring of support, a testament to the solidarity from both private and public sectors.

Minister Persaud took a moment to express heartfelt gratitude to all those who stood shoulder to shoulder with the ministry, turning this heartwarming event into a resounding reality.

