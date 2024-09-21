Improved accessibility for Diamond residents as 75 roads upgraded

Residents and commuters in Diamond, East Bank Demerara, are now benefiting from improved road networks following major infrastructural upgrades in the housing scheme.

The enhancement of 75 key thoroughfares spanning 25 kilometers fulfills a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali after the community endured subpar roads for decades.

On Saturday, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill inspected the newly completed roads, noting that the project was executed by the ministry’s Special Project Unit (SPU) for $690 million.

During his visit, he engaged with residents who expressed gratitude for the essential upgrades.

Alvin Ramratten, a taxi driver shared his experiences navigating the previously dilapidated roads. He noted that the poor condition of the infrastructure had led to increased fares and difficulties in transporting passengers.

“Now it’s doing well, and people are coming into the street, so it’s good,” he stated.

Another resident, Imran Khan, stated that it is now easier to travel in and out of the scheme.

Similarly, Phillip Readie shared his appreciation for the upgrade while noting that it had been a long time since any road improvements had been made in the area.

“All the time with the potholes, it felt like you were going up and down like in the Savannahs. So, I appreciate it very, very much,” he said.

Alluding to the sentiments shared by residents, Minister Edghill reiterated the government’s commitment to further enhancing road networks across the country.

“It is one thing for me to listen to the satisfaction of the residents. People have been living here for years without proper roads, and now they are extremely happy that this was done. We will continue to advance and transform communities,” he emphasised.

Upgrades were executed in 7th Avenue and 21st Avenue, as well as roads in Avenue A and B at the front of the scheme. Works began on February 14 and was completed on September 18. This initiative follows road upgrades recently completed in the Grove community. A total of 29 roads were upgraded over a distance of 5 kilometres to the tune of $150 million by the Special Project Unit.

