In just three years over 25,000 house lots allocated

-2,000 more allocations at the end of building expo

In just three years, government is on track to delivering 50,000 house lots by the year 2025 in keeping with its manifesto commitment, as a total of over 25,000 house lots have been allocated countrywide to date.

Another 2,000 allocations would be achieved at the end of this year’s International Building Expo.

In implementing its national housing programme, the government has chosen an integrated strategy which ensures Guyanese have equitable access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Guyanese continue to express gratitude to the government for giving people the opportunity to own homes and for improving their access to finance, which will help them raise their standard of living.

Housing scheme along the East Bank corridor

Additionally, housing solutions for low-income and vulnerable groups continue to be a top priority for the administration, as well as the necessary infrastructural development.

In 2023 alone, a total of 4,682 residential house lots and 115 commercial lots were allocated, while 224 informal lots were regularised.

To provide citizens with affordable housing alternatives, the government intends to construct 2,000 homes in Region Three by the end of 2024.

On the East Bank of Demerara, infrastructure projects for more than 5,000 low, moderate, and middle-income residential house lots and industrial/commercial lots covering over 1,700 acres of land are progressing.

Along the East Coast of Demerara, the government has spent over $10.9 billion on infrastructure improvements, with an additional $10.1 billion planned for this year.

These kinds of investments would have a big influence on the local economy, including job prospects.

