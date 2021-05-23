Incentives in store for public school teachers under GOAL’s initiative

The Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), Government’s flagship, free online 20,000 scholarship initiative, will reward teachers in public schools across the country who secure scholarships and successfully complete programmes and courses under this innovative project.

Teachers who embark in studies in various disciplines at the partnering universities in distinctive and diverse programmes and are successful will receive incentives and recognition including monetary incentives; points for promotion; graduate status among other considerations.

On a noteworthy point, teachers who fail to meet Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE) entry requirements are encouraged to enroll for the Bachelor Preparatory Programme being offered at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Successful completion of this programme will facilitate entry into CPCE.

Understanding the online initiative

All courses and programmes are fully online and accessible to students to download material and assignments at their convenience. In explaining the courses delivery to students, Jacob Opadeyi, GOAL’s Director, noted that students are expected to inculcate the personal study habit as there will be no daily, virtual online classes. However, scheduled online tutorials will be held to offer clarification and guidance, as may be required.

Turning his attention to the application criteria for degree programmes, Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examinations (CAPE). CAPE will form the basis for these programmes. However, applicants without CAPE’s certification, but who can provide evidence of higher-level education, academically or technical including a Certificate from The Cyril Potter College; any Technical Institute (TI) in Guyana and a Diploma from an accredited University in Guyana, will be eligible for consideration.

Referring to contractual obligation, it was pointed out under the GOAL initiative, successful applicants will have to serve a period of community service during the life of their respective programme/course.

The deadline for application submission is Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11:59 hr.

To apply online, prospective applicants can visit goal.edu.gy. For further details on the scholarship initiative visit the Guyana Online Academy Learning Facebook page: Call/WhatsApp 643-7783/687-6331 or Email: info@goal.edu.gy