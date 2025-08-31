Incident During Ballot Box Escort – Upper Cuyuni River, Region 7

On August 31, 2025, at approximately 14:30 hours, while escorting GECOM officials and ballot boxes along the Upper Cuyuni River in the vicinity of Bamboo, near the Guyana-Venezuela border, a Joint Services patrol came under fire from the Venezuelan shore.

The escort team, which comprised ranks from the Guyana Defence Force and the Guyana Police Force, was conducting official duties in support of GECOM’s ballot distribution to remote polling stations in Region 7. A total of nine GECOM officials were aboard the vessels at the time.

The patrol immediately returned fire and successfully manoeuvred the escort team out of danger. No injuries were sustained by any personnel, and no election materials were damaged or compromised.

Despite the incident, the team safely continued its journey, and all remaining ballot boxes were successfully delivered to their assigned polling stations at Cumang Landing, Kurutuku, and Dukquarie Landing. The earlier drop-off at Turnbung was also completed without incident.

The Joint Services remain alert and continue to coordinate closely with GECOM to ensure the security of all election-related operations. An investigation into the incident is underway.