Increased police presence at city markets to enhance public safety

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) is taking steps to increase its presence in the city’s markets, collaborating with the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) as part of its ‘safer markets initiative.’

The move forms part of government’s manifesto promises of ensuring less crime and safer communities.

Police Commander of 4 A Division, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean leading a team in the Stabroek Market

The move comes on the heels of a meeting on Tuesday between Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Clifton Hicken, Deputy Commissioner ‘Administration’ (ag) Calvin Brutus, Mayor of Georgetown Pandit Ubraj Narine and other representatives from the GPF and M&CC.

In a release the police said it conducted a walkabout in the Stabroek Market on Wednesday to “map out strategies for collaboration and policing in and around the public thoroughfares.”

Leading the exercise were Police Commander of 4 A Division Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean and M&CC’s Chief Constable (ag) Virjanand Gafur.

The release stated that “the GPF will immediately provide resources to the City Council to have visible police presence in the areas and will continue further collaborative efforts to enhance public safety.”

It said too, that Commander McBean will meet with the M&CC team weekly, fortnightly and monthly to further discuss the challenges and improvements that need to be implemented.

In the same release, Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag) Hicken said the aim of the initiative is to prevent crime taking place in the city markets.

Police Commander of 4 A Division, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean leading a team in the Stabroek Market

Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie at the opening of the Annual Police Officers Conference said in 2021, there was an 18.8 percent decrease in serious crimes. He said the reduction is testament to the significant work that is ongoing by ranks of the police force. Additionally, he said from January 1, 2022 to March 8, 2022, there has been a 16 percent decrease in serious crimes compared to the same period in 2021.