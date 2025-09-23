Information centres to transform tourism sector

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to strengthening the tourism sector, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, announced plans to establish information centres at the various ports of entry.

The centres will allow travellers access to key events and experiences that are part of ‘Destination Guyana.’

During an event at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Monday, tour operators and hoteliers discussed their ideas, challenges, and suggestions to improve tourism in Guyana through promoting Destination Guyana.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodrigues, speaking to the attendees.

Minister Rodrigues highlighted that young people can play a vital role in the country’s tourism sector.

She noted that her portfolio allows her to collaborate with stakeholders who are often the backbone of the tourism industry.

She compared the information centres to hotel reception desks, stating that they will help travellers find locations and experiences in Guyana. Events will be promoted by the Guyana Tourism Authority using data from various businesses.

“Your service or the experience that you provide your customers at your hotel, for example, does not end with your bar, poolside or restaurant; you have to also be able to provide customers with all that Guyana has to offer,” she said.

Hoteliers and tour operators at the engagement

Minister Rodrigues highlighted the need to provide complete information to visitors and mentioned a calendar of local events to be promoted by the Guyana Tourism Authority at home and abroad.

“We have already started work on establishing a calendar of events, we are starting from 2026, from January to December… If a person is coming to Guyana, they must know what is happening,” she explained.

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Susan Rodriques and tour operators at the engagement.

These events will highlight Guyana’s unique attractions and experiences, promoting it as a top travel destination that showcases our rich biodiversity, culture, and cuisine while ensuring accessibility, affordability, and consistency.

Minister Rodrigues is confident that by working together and involving stakeholders, Guyana’s tourism industry will grow and enhance its global brand.