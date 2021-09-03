Infrastructural damage in Malali caused by recent flooding to be addressed

The damage to roads and the community playground in Malali, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), caused by the recent flooding will soon be remedied.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, recently visited the community and made the commitment. Toshao Orlayne Williams requested assistance from the Government to repair the roadways.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, MP, during the recent visit

Williams noted he importance of beautifying the area, not only for the upcoming heritage celebrations, but for the reopening of schools.

Deep indentations and craters, some water-logged, were seen around the Malali Primary School, which pose a serious health threat.

“On the 29th September we will be kicking off our Heritage Day celebration at 9 ‘o’ clock. So, we are kindly asking for some assistance to full up these pot holes that the flood has leave us in. And also, coming up school will be opening here and its very dangerous for the children, the smaller children in these holes. The holes are very deep in some places and if they fall in, they can drown,” Toshao Williams noted.

A large hole is left in road following the recent flooding

Minister Edghill promised to rectify the situation at the earliest possible time.

“I saw the big craters; you call them potholes. I saw the craters how it has been destroyed and what I will seek to do is to see if we can locate some funding and I will have to give it as a community contract. You people will do it yourselves and you know that has a limit right…we could find out where you’re going to get your supplies to see how we could accommodate some work being done to rehabilitate and fix back your area here,” Minister Edghill said. Toshao Williams and the rest of the community expressed satisfaction with Minister’s response are awaiting the execution of the works.

The playground at the school