Infrastructural upgrades planned for Jonestown, Coverden

Jonestown in Mahaica, and Coverden on the East Bank of Demerara, are set to experience significant infrastructural development aimed at encouraging growth in the communities.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Wednesday engaged members of the communities to outline prospective road works.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill

“We are with the councillor and the people to inform them of the roads that are out for advertisement for construction,” Minister Edghill highlighted.

This comes as a result of a previous community engagement by Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, who committed to addressing the residents’ concerns, spanning from agricultural challenges to infrastructural deficiencies.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill engaging residents of Jonestown

Minister Edghill noted that one such issue identified during the engagements was the state of the main road in Coverden. This issue has since been addressed.

Engineers from the Sea and River Defence Department were also swiftly mobilised to implement necessary repairs and fortifications to the sea dam in the area.

Additionally, the internal roads in both areas are in need of immediate rehabilitation. As such, the public works minister collaborated with residents to identify the priority roads.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill alongside residents and engineer inspecting roads to be rehabilitated

As part of a comprehensive approach, some internal roadways have already undergone improvements, and there are further plans to construct new roads.

“This is part of our overall programme of bringing development to every corner and every community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Edghill highlighted that some 100 roads are slated to be constructed along the East Bank.

Six roads in Coverden have already gone out to tender, while the additional roads highlighted by residents will be constructed in concrete.

While the specific designs and plans for these projects are yet to be finalised, Minister Edghill assured the residents that their concerns and preferences would be taken into account during the decision-making process.

