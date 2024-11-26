International adoption resumes with launch of Guyana Central Authority

International adoption has officially resumed with the launch of the Guyana Central Authority (GCA), the country’s first adoption agency.

Established in alignment with the 1993 Hague Convention, the GCA aims to ensure adoptions are conducted with integrity, efficiency, and the best interests of children.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud cutting the ribbon at the launch of the Guyana Central Authority

The agency located in Albertown was inaugurated on Tuesday, under the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

Speaking at the launch, Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud highlighted the GCA’s critical role in safeguarding children’s rights, promoting family reunification, and enabling safe, loving adoptions.

Thereby enhancing the welfare, care, and overall journey of the nation’s children.

“This is a serious step for our country but it ensures the paramount safety of our children across the length and breadth of Guyana underscoring that as a country, as an agency and as a ministry, we would exhaust every opportunity for local adoption,” Minister Persaud emphasised.

Individuals aged 18 to 65 are eligible to apply for adoption through the Childcare and Protection Agency, using forms provided by the GCA.

Guyana Central Authority building located in Albert Town

Local applicants can apply to the Childcare and Protection Agency using the specified application and medical forms provided by the GCA.

Overseas applicants can apply to a registered and licensed adoption agency in their country of residence to be deemed eligible.

Thereafter, a stringent assessment will be conducted to determine the suitability of the family who wishes to adopt.

The assessment includes mental and health screenings, police clearance checks, and home study inspections, to ensure the home is appropriate to cater to the welfare and well-being of the child.

Legal documents are then advised to be submitted to the Supreme Court through an attorney of their choice, for the Guardian Ad Litem Order to be granted.

Certified copies of the order must be received from the High Court before arrangements can be made for the case to be considered by the Adoption Board.

Attendees of the launch

The adoption board, comprised of the minister and representatives from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Legal Affairs, and Health, shall then recommend its decision to the agency.

After which, the agency shall recommend to the court whether the adoption was considered in the child’s best interest.

All adoption cases are heard and finalised by the High Court of the Supreme Court of Guyana, which gives the authority for the adoptive child to be issued an Adoptive Certificate.

Follow-up procedures will be conducted post-adoption to ensure the child’s continued welfare.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

