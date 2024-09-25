Guyana will soon restart international adoptions – Min Persaud

The government is set to resume international adoptions within a week. In compliance with the Hague Convention, the government has taken steps to ensure the process is handled smoothly and judiciously.

The announcement was made by Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud, during an outreach at the Canefield Health Centre in Region Six on Tuesday.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

The Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Intercountry Adoption is an international treaty designed to ensure the safety and regulation of intercountry adoptions.

The government has established the Guyana Central Authority in alignment with the recent passage of the Adoption of Children (Amendment) Act 2021.

This body will administer the process of international adoptions and strengthen cooperation with countries that are a part of the Hague Convention on Intercountry Adoption. Its creation also aims to prevent improper financial gain associated with adoptions.

Minister Persaud will chair the committee which will include six members – an experienced attorney, representatives from the Childcare Protection Agency, officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Guyana’s move to establish a central regulatory body follows its signing of the Hague Convention on the Protection of Children and Co-operation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption in 2019.

The establishment of this body ensures that the country’s adoption procedures are aligned with international standards and best practices.

Citizens attending the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s outreach in Region Six

When operational, the authority will follow strict guidelines to manage the intercountry adoption process. This will include rigorous investigations, home studies, and background checks to assess the suitability of adopting parties, ensuring that the child’s well-being remains paramount.

Those who fail to comply with these requirements will face legal consequences, including fines of up to $500,000 and six-months imprisonment.

Meanwhile, in addition to international adoptions, the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security is expanding its support for vulnerable children, offering foster care and adoption services.

A key initiative is financial assistance of $20,000 per month for orphans and those in foster care.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

