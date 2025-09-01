International observers pleased with elections process

A team of international observers have been deployed to polling places and stations across the country as the general and regional elections are underway.

The observers will also be present throughout the entire process until polling stations are closed and counting commences.

European Union Chief Observer Robert Biedron

European Union’s (EU) Chief Observer Robert Biedron stated that 50 persons from his team are currently covering polling stations in various parts of the country and are providing information to a statistical hub in Georgetown.

The information that is gathered will be analysed as the voting process continues throughout the day.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Department of Public Information (DPI), one of the commonwealth observers stated that he has visited five polling stations and so far, the process has been orderly.

A Commonwealth observer

“We are getting reports throughout the day, and we are noticing that the Guyanese people are exercising their right, they are coming out, and it seems very orderly,” he stated.

The Commonwealth is expected to release an official statement on September 3. This will include a comprehensive report on the findings of the observation mission.

This is the eighth deployment mission that the Commonwealth has sent to Guyana. It consists of 13 team members.

The Commonwealth has a tradition of supporting Guyana’s citizens in their journey towards democracy and encouraging the democratic process.

Meanwhile, observers from other international organisations are currently in the country to witness the election process.