Int’l Energy Conference and Expo 2023 will be a mega event -PM

The International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 was officially launched Friday with a grand reception held at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, M.P, said the event which has become an annual feature for Guyana, will see significant expansion in its attraction and content during the second edition.

Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d), Mark Phillips, M.P, delivering his address during the launch of the International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, on Friday.

The inaugural global energy forum was hosted here from February 15 to 19 this year, at the Marriott Hotel, and attracted hundreds of delegates and potential investors in oil and gas.

The event also saw a number of local, regional and international energy experts gathering in one spot, to explore partnerships and investments in the industry.

Prime Minister Phillips pointed out that the 2023 session, which is set to open on February 14 to 17, will be a mega event, as the administration stands ready to fully support the organisers.

“We look forward for greater success and a larger turn out in 2023. You have a longer time to plan. So, all stakeholders will have a longer time to prepare their exhibits, prepare presentations and therefore, we will have a grand conference in 2023.”

He said the theme, “Harnessing energy for development,” speaks volumes and points directly to the administration’s commitment to ensuring the oil and gas revenue develops the lives of citizens.

“It is very important that I mention all the people of Guyana. For far too long as a country, we have struggled with developing our country and improving the lives of the people of Guyana.

“Today we have a resource, and we as a government have committed ourselves to utilising that resource, to improve the lives and livelihood of all the people of Guyana,” the Prime Minister added.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P, delivering his addressing during the launch of the International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, on Friday.

Minister of Natural Resources, Vickram Bharrat, M.P, said the forum will demonstrate clearly the PPP/C Government’s push for development in all sectors.

“It is an energy conference with a mix; with agriculture, tourism, mining and forestry as well. The year 2022 leading into 2023 will probably be the year that Guyana would stand out. I want to say to everyone that it will be the year that you should be in Guyana, because we have a number of expos and conferences coming up.”

Minister Bharrat said while government is keen on working with stakeholders to develop the oil and gas industry, it will not turn a blind eye on transforming the other sectors, specifically mining, forestry and agriculture.

“The government will play its part in building capacity because we cannot realise true local content without building capacity. And building capacity not only in infrastructure, but in terms of our human resources,” the minister added.

Chairman of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Paul Cheong, expressed that the energy conference creates a platform for linkages between foreign investors and local businesses.

“The Private Sector Commission fully supports events like these which are aimed at building capacity, widening horizon and developing long-term linkages for business success,” Cheong opined.

President of ExxonMobil, Alistair Routledge noted that, “As a sponsor we were very happy with the organisation, I am sure we will see even better next year.”