Int’l partners reaffirm commitment to supporting Guyana’s agri. drive

Guyana continues to receive support from international partners to foster its agriculture drive as it seeks to become food secure and help lessen the region’s high food import bill.

On Tuesday, Extension Officers from various agencies were engaged in a training that was supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

IDB Representative, Lorena Solórzano Salazar noted that one of the key objectives of the IDB financing sustainable agricultural development programme is to provide incentives for the adoption of improved technology.

This is done to support low-income farmers and women in rural areas.

IDB Representative Lorena Solórzano Salazar

“Supporting investment in agriculture extension services is one of the central pillars of the Inter-American Development Bank, food security is important, after COVID that was one of the areas that was affected in most of the country, so this is a sector that is important for the IDB,” Salazar said.

She assured that the IDB remains committed to boosting production in the agriculture sector in line with sustainable management and development.

Meanwhile, the Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr Gillian Smith also voiced the agency’s support for Guyana’s agriculture ambitions.

Country Representative of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) Dr. Gillian Smith

“We congratulate the government and people of Guyana for the efforts that are being made to accelerate production, boost intra-regional trade and strengthen agri-food systems, we are always happy to be here to support and to work along with other colleagues, other partners and with you according to the direction that you are taking as Guyana,” Dr Smith underscored.

She noted that extension officers set the foundation for the vibrancy and competitiveness of agriculture in Guyana and link producers to markets.

Country representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) Wilmot Garnett

The country representative of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), Wilmot Garnett, also noted the agency’s commitment to assisting with the development of the local agriculture sector in a sustainable manner.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

