Investing in tomorrow: smart classrooms, cash grants and resources, propel students to success

From smart classrooms to cash grants, school-aged children nationwide are being provided with adequate learning resources and the financial support they need to thrive in their academic journey.

When it comes to education, the government has pulled out all the stops to ensure the education sector gets the resources it requires to shape Guyana tomorrow.

Incorporating technology in classrooms

Technology has been added to education by introducing smart classrooms in schools across the country to bridge the gap between inland and coastal areas.

Over the last five years, the administration has established smart classrooms in 25 secondary and primary schools.

The smart classroom at Stewartville Secondary School in Region Three

The smart classroom has improved the level of interaction between teachers and students and opened up a world of new and innovative learning opportunities for students.

A smart classroom comes equipped with an interactive board, audio system, smart cameras, a wireless television for remote access and motion-activated cameras complete with a face recognition feature.

The following is a list of the schools where smart classrooms have been established:

School Amount of smart classroom Santa Rosa Secondary 1 St Stanislaus Secondary 1 North Ruimveldt Secondary 1 Stewartville Secondary 1 Westminster Secondary 1 Diamond Secondary 1 Good Hope Secondary 1 Bygeval Secondary 1 Fort Wellington Secondary 1 Mahaicony Secondary 1 New Amsterdam Secondary 1 Port Mourant Secondary 1 Skeldon Secondary 1 Skeldon Line Path Secondary 1 Queen’s College 1 Port Kaituma Primary 1 Greenwich Park Primary 1 Enterprise Primary 1 Kuru Kuru Primary 1 Cotton Tree Primary 1 Cumberland Primary 1 St John the Baptist Primary 1 Mahdia Primary 1 Amelia’s Ward 1 Arapaima Primary 1

Reflecting the government’s commitment to invest in new models of knowledge dissemination, 153 laptops were distributed to teachers and 147 smartboards to various schools. A total of 3,130 laptops were also distributed to various schools.

Financial Support and other initiatives

Beyond investments in infrastructure, direct financial support has been provided to families through the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant initiative, which has assisted families with school-aged children. This year, families nationwide received $11.2 billion to offset school expenses.

A parent receiving the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant

Besides school-aged children, teachers are also receiving a resource cash grant to cover reasonable classroom expenses such as chalk, paper, teaching aids, and other essential supplies.

Each school receives funding based on the number of students enrolled at the institution and its geographic location.

Schools on the coast receive $4,500 per student, while hinterland and riverine schools receive $5,500 per student.

A teacher signing for the school cash grant

Following a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali in April 2025, students who wrote the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations were reimbursed the fees for up to eight subjects.

This $700 million initiative applies to students in public as well as those in private schools.

Efforts have been made to enhance learning resources for students, with billions of dollars being expended to procure the necessary textbooks for every child in the school system.

For instance, all students in Grades One to Eleven have benefited from the distribution of Mathematics and English textbooks.

Other learning materials, including scientific calculators, geometry sets, and past examination papers, are provided to fourth and fifth-form students to help improve their performance.

The government started a nationwide program to make sure every child can read and write by Grade Four.

The Ministry of Education is also working to ensure that all secondary schools have access to guidance and counselling services to support the personal, emotional and academic development of students.

Guidance and counselling officers are available at 97 out of the 117 secondary schools countrywide.

These investments underscore the government’s unwavering commitment to empowering and shaping a brighter future for the nation’s children.