‘It’s all a lie’ – PPP GS exposes WIN’s campaign

– says it’s a misleading ploy targeting vulnerable Guyanese

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, has sharply criticised the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) movement for its misleading political narrative aimed at swaying some ordinary and vulnerable Guyanese.

Headed by Azruddin Mohamed, a U.S.-sanctioned businessman, WIN has been using deceiving campaign tactics, Dr Jagdeo said, during a press briefing at Freedom House, Robb Street on Thursday.

The vice president explained that the PPP/C government was never responsible for the sanctions brought against the Mohameds.

Instead, those sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) under the Department of the Treasury.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

“It’s not Jagdeo [who sanctioned him],” he said, adding, “I wish I could have been so powerful to tell the United States government who to sanction…[but] he says this to get sympathy.”

Addressing a recent post made by a popular media outfit, who he believes is collaborating with the group, Dr declared that “No PPP minister is on any sanctions [list] or to be sanctioned.”

Dr Jagdeo vehemently denied that the government is ordering local banks to close the accounts of several individuals associated with Mohamed.

However, Dr Jagdeo pointed to an OFAC release that warned offinancial implications of associating with sanctioned individuals.

The statement read: “financial institutions and other persons that engage in certain transactions or activities with the sanctioned entities and individuals may expose themselves to sanctions or be subject to enforcement action.”

Noting that banks are not the only financial institutions, he said even insurance companies are required to avoid transactions with sanctioned individuals to protect themselves from penalties.

With several persons bank accounts closed, he said many of them have turned to the PPP/C seeking help.

“People were warned… but these guys are clever with misleading people,” he said.

He said, “Look at what they’re putting these poor people through.”

The general secretary made it known that the sanctioned permanent secretary is not receiving any preferential treatment from the bank, emphasising that the local banks are protecting their interest.

Dr Jagdeo also condemned WIN’s campaign for targeting vulnerable communities. He said they are offering false promises and monetary benefits, particularly to Amerindian leaders.

He said too that the newly formed party is using flashy campaigns, bussing in crowds, rotating groups, and paying people to attend events as a strategy to create a false sense of support.

“We have evidence that they are paying people to attend their events… They are misleading people. It’s a lie,” he said.

OFAC had sanctioned Azruddin Mohamed, his father Nazar Mohamed and former Permanent Secretary Mae Thomas in June 2024, along with several companies linked to alleged corrupt dealings.

In a statement, the OFAC stated, “Azruddin and Mohamed’s Enterprise evaded Guyana’s tax on gold exports and defrauded the Guyanese government of tax revenues by under-declaring their gold exports to Guyanese authorities.

Between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10 thousand kilogrammes of gold from import-and-export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.”

Following these sanctions, local financial institutions such as the Bank of Guyana, Demerara Bank, GBTI were compelled to act, resulting in the closure of accounts linked to Mohamed and his associates.

Now, the New Building Society (NBS) has joined the growing list of financial firms that are severing all ties with individuals linked to the sanctioned businessman.