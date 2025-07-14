“It’s not oil, it’s leadership” – GS Jagdeo defends PPP’s record of excellent management

With thousands attending the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) 2025 election campaign launch, the party’s General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo shut down a common criticism often uttered by the Opposition, that the success of the PPPC is only because of oil money pouring into the country.

Even though two years of its term were lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, Guyana, under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali achieved significant progress in all sectors, including healthcare, education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

But this development, which includes several cash grants, came not from luck, but from good governance and a track record of excellent management, Vice President Dr Jagdeo said.

He explained that oil revenues only covered 37 per cent of the national budget, while the rest of it was generated from other revenues.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, addressing the massive crowd on Sunday

Contrast that with the previous APNU+AFC administration, VP Jagdeo said it spent more than $2 billion on government food, health insurance for ministers to go abroad and billions on luxurious vehicles and other perks.

“It’s not oil, stupid. And that’s not for you, that’s for Norton. It’s good management,” he exclaimed as the crowd erupted with loud cheers. “It is good management. That is what we have.”

Thousands of supporters gathered at the Kitty Market to witness the launch of the PPP’s 2025 campaign ahead of the general and regional elections slated for September 1, 2025

Dr Jagdeo reminded his audience that the PPP/C administration has waived $80 billion in fuel subsidies, which prevented Guyanese from having to pay more for water and electricity. The education budget has also increased from $53 billion in 2019 to a whopping $185 billion in 2025.

In the healthcare sector, the PPP has expended billions to improve health facilities nationwide, and is constructing 12 new regional hospitals. Two have already been commissioned at Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara and Enmore on the East Coast of Demerara.

VP Jagdeo said the administration has spent over $100 billion each year to tackle the high cost of living pressures, acknowledging that while the cost of food and other goods is still high, the government has done everything in its power to limit the impact on ordinary Guyanese.

“Of course, we can’t control the price of bora or squash, but we removed over $80 billion in taxes just so people could catch a break, he said.

Dr Jagdeo further highlighted that because of the government’s tax relief measures, everyone from drivers to rice farmers to shopkeepers is saving more every day, whether at the gas pumps, supermarkets, or on their utility bills.

“We chose to spend on education, health care, housing, water, our children, our elderly, farmers, and miners. That’s our priority. You are our priority!” he told a euphoric crowd.

With general and regional elections slated for September 1, the PPP’s general secretary called on voters to judge the party not by words, but by its actions and by the visible, everyday improvements happening across the country.