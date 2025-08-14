Iwokrama signs biodiversity conservation pact with Sophia Point Rainforest Inc

The Iwokrama International Centre for Rain Forest Conservation and Development is pleased to announce that it has signed an MoU with Sophia Point Rainforest Inc to collaborate on biodiversity conservation and climate change work.

Signed on June 26, 2025, the collaboration will include strengthening scientific research capacity, enhancing education and knowledge sharing, promoting biodiversity conservation and facilitating staff and technical exchange initiatives.

Iwokrama’s CEO, Dane Gobin, noted that “the Centre is especially pleased to have partnered with Sophia Point to promote biodiversity conservation and research in Guyana. Iwokrama is recognised globally for decades for its science and sustainable conservation practices and is happy to collaborate with research institutions around the country and has existing MoUs with EMC Foundation/Saxacalli Rainforest Centre, GMCS/Imbotero research Centre and The University of Guyana.”

This MoU with Sophia Point will help to strengthen this partnership between the institutions, which also lends support to Guyana’s environmental efforts, including the Low Carbon Development Strategy.

Sophia Point Chair of Trustees and Co-Founder, Nicola Green, noted that ‘We at Sophia Point are pleased to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Iwokrama at such a critical time for Guyana. Together, we have a unique opportunity to deepen scientific research, protect our rich biodiversity, and build national capacity in support of Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.’

This new partnership underscores Iwokrama’s commitment to strengthening collaboration in support of science-based conservation and sustainable development in Guyana.