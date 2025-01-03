Jagdeo expose Norton’s ‘empty promises’ in New Years message

Opposition Leader, Aubrey Norton was on Thursday castigated by General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, for recycled and empty commitments made in his New Year messaging, reminding Guyanese of the party’s sordid track record.

Speaking with reporters at Freedom House in Georgetown, the GS highlighted the lofty promises, including increased wages, homeownership, education and infrastructure, drawing contrast to the government’s endless achievements.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

Norton touted a child allowance initiative, which according to Dr Jagdeo is hypocritical, particularly since it was the APNU+AFC who discontinued the $10,000 Because We Care cash grant.

This grant has now been reinstated and will be increased from $45,000 to $50,000, in keeping with the government’s manifesto. Furthermore, a tax reduction incentive will be rolled out in 2025, following the passage of the national budget.

Jagdeo also noted Norton’s stance on increased wages, reminding that it was the same party which promised significant increases in 2015. Despite these commitments, the average annual wage during their five years in office, never reached a double digit.

He further explained, “One year they give the people at the lower end 10 per cent, and then at the higher end, one percent, and those in between had a standard rate. So, when you look at the average, it’s about 6-7 percent for the years.”

In stark comparison, the PPP/C Administration grew wages by a long mark, as public servants are now earning $100 million more than what they were making in 2020.

On the issue of homeownership, Jagdeo bashed the proposed subsidies for renters questioning the logic behind it. According to his argument, this approach would hinder citizens from owning properties, a policy the government does not support.

At present, around $5 million is being expended to develop a house lot, which is subsequently sold to citizens for $200,000 to $1.5 million, providing an approximate $4 million subsidy per house lot.

According to him, this initiative provides citizens with an opportunity to own their homes, which Norton’s plans fail to accomplish.

The opposition leader also proposed the idea of free university education even while steps have already been made to achieve this, including the student loan debt write off targeting scores of individuals.

He added, “This guy [Norton] is saying, we’re spending too much money on infrastructure now, but he wants to spend on new infrastructure targeting production. What would that be? Drainage and irrigation (and) we’re spending on that; would be far to market roads, it would be roads, it would be electricity and bridges.”

Jagdeo stated that these proposals are merely contradictory, impractical and lacking credibility, since Norton promises more spending in infrastructure, while bashing the government’s investments in these same areas.

“If you believe anything that the PNC says or AFC, given their track record, you need help,” the PPP GS expressed.

