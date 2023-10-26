Jagdeo stresses importance of national consensus in addressing Guyana/Venezuela border issue

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has condemned the actions of certain overseas-based Guyanese with significant social media influence, accusing them of distorting the national position on the border issue.

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Thursday at Freedom House the general secretary stated categorically, “I want to condemn their attempt to politicise this matter and to distort anything to do with our border,” Dr. Jagdeo asserted.

General Secretary of the PPP, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo addressing the media during his weekly press conference at Freedom House

Venezuela’s claim to two-thirds of Guyana’s territory, encompassing the entire Essequibo region and the exclusive economic zone offshore, remains a contentious issue. After unsuccessful bilateral talks, the matter is now in the hands of the World Court, where Guyana seeks a final, binding judgment affirming the Essequibo region’s ownership.

Dr. Jagdeo stressed the importance of national consensus in addressing this significant matter, stating, “This is bigger than all of us. Where it concerns our country, our sovereignty, our people as a whole, that is something outside of politics.”

In the face of persistent attempts to undermine Guyana’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the government and opposition met earlier this week where they both expressed resolutely that every effort must be exerted to resist such endeavours.

Emphasising their confidence in the International Court of Justice to resolve the matter, a joint statement was issued following the meeting at the Office of the President, affirming their collective belief in a positive outcome.

Dr. Jagdeo, as a member of the president’s delegation, expressed satisfaction that political differences were set aside to prioritise the nation’s well-being and sovereignty.

