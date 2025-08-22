Joint services prepared for any eventualities during electoral process – President Ali

As Guyanese prepare to head to the polls on September 1, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, has given the nation all assurances that the disciplined services are fully prepared and ready to address any eventualities that may arise during the electoral process.

The head of state made the remarks on Friday morning at Eve Leary, where he observed members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) casting their ballots.

Guyana Police Force (GPF) senior officers, after casting their votes

He explained that the joint services have activated their operational mechanisms and assured him that all systems, equipment, and manpower are in place.

“They have a well laid out system to deal with any issues if they arrive. We don’t believe this will be the case, but they are prepared,” President Ali stated. President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali as he arrived at the GDF headquarters A total of 10,481 ranks of the disciplined services comprising the GPF, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Guyana Prison Service (GPS) are expected to cast their votes on Friday, ahead of the upcoming general and regional elections. Members of the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) will cast their ballots on Elections Day.

The head of state also visited other polling stations where party agents and observers were present to oversee the process.

“From what I’ve seen, it’s a very smooth process, a very efficient process,” the president said.

He further stated that based on reports, “There is nothing to create any uneasiness so far and we are expecting it to stay this way.”

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali engages members of the Guyana Prison Service

Voting for members of the disciplined services is being conducted at 83 locations nationwide, with 67 ballot boxes allocated to serve these stations.

The general and regional elections are set for September 1, 2025, where over 700,000 registered voters are expected to participate.