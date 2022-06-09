Junior Ranks Promotion for the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service
The Honourable Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, M.P, has approved the promotion of Twenty-Five (25) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Prison Service and the promotion of Two Hundred and Forty-Eight (248) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Fire Service.
Minister Benn extends congratulations to all ranks who were promoted and continues to urge improved professional performance and better participation to achieve a diverse workforce. He is also encouraging them to stay true to their mandate and strive to provide better service to the citizenry and to the country.
The approved promotion is effective from 1st January, 2022.
See breakdown below:
Guyana Prison Service
Chief Prison Officer 03
Principle Prison Officer 11 07
Prison Trade Instructor 02
Principle Prison Officer 1 13
Guyana Fire Service
Sub-Officer 40
Section Leader 61
Leading Fire Officer 147