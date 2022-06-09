Search

Junior Ranks Promotion for the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service

Staff Writer Staff WriterJune 9, 2022

The Honourable Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, M.P, has approved the promotion of Twenty-Five (25) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Prison Service and the promotion of Two Hundred and Forty-Eight (248) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Fire Service.

Minister Benn extends congratulations to all ranks who were promoted and continues to urge improved professional performance and better participation to achieve a diverse workforce. He is also encouraging them to stay true to their mandate and strive to provide better service to the citizenry and to the country.

The approved promotion is effective from 1st January, 2022.

See breakdown below:

Guyana Prison Service

Chief Prison Officer                    03

Principle Prison Officer 11          07

Prison Trade Instructor               02

Principle Prison Officer 1            13

Guyana Fire Service

Sub-Officer                                  40

Section Leader                             61

Leading Fire Officer                   147

