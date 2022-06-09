Junior Ranks Promotion for the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service

The Honourable Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn, M.P, has approved the promotion of Twenty-Five (25) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Prison Service and the promotion of Two Hundred and Forty-Eight (248) Junior Ranks from the Guyana Fire Service.

Minister Benn extends congratulations to all ranks who were promoted and continues to urge improved professional performance and better participation to achieve a diverse workforce. He is also encouraging them to stay true to their mandate and strive to provide better service to the citizenry and to the country.

The approved promotion is effective from 1st January, 2022.

See breakdown below:

Guyana Prison Service

Chief Prison Officer 03

Principle Prison Officer 11 07

Prison Trade Instructor 02

Principle Prison Officer 1 13

Guyana Fire Service

Sub-Officer 40

Section Leader 61

Leading Fire Officer 147

