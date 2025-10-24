Justice George-Wiltshire to serve as Acting Chancellor, Justice Singh as Acting Chief Justice – President Ali

His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that Justice Roxanne George-Wilshire will continue to perform the duties as the Acting Chancellor of the Judiciary, and Justice Navindra Singh will continue in his role as the Acting Chief Justice.

The head of state made the announcement during a live broadcast on Friday afternoon from the State House, Georgetown.

President Ali stated the appointments follow the request of Madam Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, CCH, OR, to proceed on pre-retirement leave beginning Monday, October 27, 2025, followed by early retirement.

“I take this opportunity to thank Madam Justice Cummings Edwards for her long service to the judiciary and the people of Guyana. I express my personal appreciation for her many years of public service,” he expressed.

Justice Singh was sworn in earlier today as a member of the Judicial Service Commission.