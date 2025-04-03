Karawab residents enjoying employment opportunities, drainage improvement

-Several projects ongoing in Saint Monica

The government’s development initiatives in Karawab and the wider Upper Pomeroon region continue to produce positive outcomes, as residents have expressed gratitude for employment and drainage interventions.

They shared their sentiments during a community meeting on Tuesday held by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Regional Chairperson, Vilma Da Silva inspect projects

Monica Samuels is a midwife employed at the Karawab Health Centre. She said the government’s part-time job initiative has created opportunities for young people.

It has also provided significant relief to health workers who were forced to undertake additional tasks outside of their mandate.

Residents of Karawab and Saint Monica attend the community meeting held by Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai

“I have six pathway workers who are assisting me a lot. I really appreciate all of them because they work together as a team,” she said. “Thanks to the Government of Guyana for providing work for these youths.”

Not only are residents benefitting from employment, but farmers in the Upper Pomeroon are reaping the benefits of drainage and irrigation interventions.

Monica Samuels is a midwife employed at the Karawab Health Centre

“In the past, we were accustomed to small handouts, but what this government has given us is a lifetime investment. Our children and grandchildren will benefit from this, allowing us to sustain our livelihoods through farming. That’s what we Amerindians are living from,” McLean Edwards, a farmer from Saint Monica, stated.

Michael Samuels now works as a boat captain. He shared a personal experience about President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s devotion to fulfilling his commitments.

A six-bedroom guest house being constructed in Saint Monica

“I remember when our president visited Essequibo, he told us that if we needed anything, we should write it down and give it to someone who could get it to him. My wife and I requested a computer for one of our daughters. Less than two months later, I was working in the backdam when I received a call to collect a cheque for the computer. That moment showed me that our president is a man of his word; he doesn’t just make promises,” he shared.

Saint Monica projects

Following the community meeting, Minister Sukhai inspected ongoing projects in Saint Monica, a satellite village of Karawab.

A six-bedroom guest house being constructed in Karawab with carbon credit funding

Presently, a six-bedroom guest house is being constructed to complement the development of the village’s tourism product. With a modern infrastructure, tourists can travel to these villages and enjoy high-quality services. Some $16 million in carbon credit funding is being injected into this project.

Saint Monica, a satellite village of Karawab, Upper Pomeroon is transforming its landscape

The community is also enjoying free access to reliable internet, with the completion of an information, communications and technology (ICT) hub.

The government has earmarked $7.2 billion to continue to transform and advance Amerindian communities nationwide in 2025.

Additionally, Amerindian villages will receive additional funding through the Carbon Credits programme and benefit from other national development initiatives.

