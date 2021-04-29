Karisparu Primary School will soon undergo infrastructural works – Minister Sukhai

The Karisparu Primary School, Region Eight will soon undergo major infrastructural works to be undertaken by the Regional Administration.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai made this announcement during her five-day outreach to the Region. She told residents that this act fulfils their request made during a previous meeting.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai

Minister Sukhai said the deplorable condition of the teachers’ quarters and the absence of a healthcare worker will be addressed as soon as possible.

“A contract has already been awarded to get your school in shape, so that will be a second intervention based on the programme of the RDC and so we will also continue to press for the teachers’ quarters to be repaired or refurbished.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai hands over sport equipment and gear to Karisparu residents

Your children must access a similar level of educational access like any place else and we will have to change the course of neglect to one whereby your development is put at the same level as other communities.”

The Minister said Karisparu is one of the many hinterland communities neglected by the previous administration, which resulted in the lack of development in every sector of the village economy.

Minister Sukhai assured the residents that this will not be the case under the PPP/C Government, as they are committed to boosting the social, economic and infrastructure development of every community.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Hon. Pauline Sukhai and some residents pose with food hampers and other supplies handed over to the community

“Many of the communities that we have travelled to and have been interacting with the village leaders and villagers have never seen Government Ministers during that time and therefore we are back and we can commit that we will ensure that the government officials pay a periodic visit to your community,” she added.

The Minister also distributed food hampers, sewing machines and sport equipment and gear.