Keen assessment, responsive actions needed to address road accidents – Min Benn

Keen assessments and stern responsive actions are needed to track the traffic statistics within the country, as part of addressing the drastic increase in road accidents and deaths.

This was underscored by Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Friday, at Guyana’s Road Safety Stakeholders’ Forum 2024 and Road Safety Campaign launch, at the Police Officers’ Mess Annex, in Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Minister Benn said most road accidents and deaths occurring among the younger population are males who visit bars and other places to indulge in alcohol consumption.

“It behooves us to pay particular attention to a better discernment of what those statistics tell us and respond with measures to deal with the phenomenon which the statistics tell us about,” Minister Benn posited.

inister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn speaks at Guyana’s Road Safety Stakeholders’ Forum 2024 and Road Safety Campaign launch

Highlighting that between 2021 and 2022 road deaths decreased to below 100, the minister said last year’s statistics have now jumped to around 179.

He noted that this has created a problem where Guyana is now internationally ranked at number 63, in terms of road deaths.

The minister further disclosed that in 2020, 5,699 cars were registered, with more already being in operation on the roadways. By 2023, this number increased, averaging over 15,000 vehicles.

The traversing of lorries, mini-busses, and pick-ups along the roadways also saw a drastic increase.

According to the home affairs minister, more attention will be placed on traffic during the weekends, and in the evenings.

Minister Benn plans to consult the Attorney General (AG) to increase traffic fines three times more than it is presently, to bring the situation under control.

“We have to strengthen the amount of sanctions, strengthen the amount of public awareness effort, strengthen the meetings and visits that we make to people…Strengthen our public-private partnership,” the minister stated.

Some of the senior officers of the Guyana Police Force attend the road safety campaign

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken urged Guyanese to be more responsible when using the roadways, noting that the force is working on a comprehensive ticket and fine system.

“There is a ticketing system that is in its advanced stage of completion and that will be linked to other organisations that are relevant to us. In terms of tickets and fines, we will have the impact which will be taken on persons,” Hicken said.

Commissioner of Police (ag), Clifton Hicken while speaking at the forum

At the end of the one-day forum, new programmes and policies are expected to be implemented to aid in the reduction of road accidents and deaths.

It saw the participation of private entities such as ANSA McAL Distributors Inc, and Unicomer.

Chairman of the National Road Safety Council, Earl Lambert was also present at the ceremony. The campaign was launched under the theme ‘Do The Right Thing.’

