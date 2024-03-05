Kingston Goods Wharf 40 per cent completed

Construction at the Kingston Goods Wharf is gradually progressing, with 40 per cent of the infrastructural works now completed.

The ongoing operations of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) have been identified as the primary source of the delays. These operations involve the loading and offloading of ferries and supply of service benefitting thousands of individuals from Port Georgetown to Region One.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting ongoing works at the Kingston Goods Wharf alongside contractor, engineers and ministerial heads

In response to this challenge, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill conducted a site visit to determine alternative options to accelerate the project without disrupting T&HD operations.

“Moving the operations from Kingston Goods Wharf to somewhere else would’ve caused us an excess of $300 million. So, we are working out a modality on how we could operate and how the contractor will continue his work.

We would have to make some adjustments in terms of time because while we are loading boats and unloading boats safety of those who are operating must be taken into consideration,” he stated early Tuesday morning.

The Kingston landing facility is being upgraded to provide an enhanced travel experience for travellers between the regions, as well as to facilitate the MV MA Lisha, an Indian-made roll-on, roll-off ferry.

The project is being undertaken by Kares Engineering Inc. to the tune of $1,056,452,458 (US$5M).

Some 82 per cent of the preliminary works were completed, along with 60 per cent of the earthworks. Forty-four (44) per cent of the wharf platform has been constructed, including the driving of piles, capping of beam casts and casting of deck slab.

Furthermore, half of the passenger terminal building has been erected.

However, construction works on the storage bond, linkspan bridge and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems are yet to commence.

