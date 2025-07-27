Kitty Police Station commissioned as part of national police infrastructure upgrade

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday, July 25, 2025, officially commissioned the newly reconstructed Kitty Police Station, further advancing the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise the nation’s law enforcement infrastructure.

The commissioning also marks yet another milestone in the ministry’s commitment to enhancing public safety and building greater capacity within the Guyana Police Force.

The reconstruction was completed in 2025 with expenditures kept slightly below the original contract amount of G$191,907,925. This project is part of the government’s comprehensive initiative to develop modern, fully equipped police facilities that meet the operational needs of the Guyana Police Force while enhancing the welfare and safety of the communities they serve.

The upgraded facility boasts a modern layout and enhanced functionality, designed to support a wide range of police operations and improve the quality of services provided to the public.

Among the key features of the reconstructed station are male, female, and juvenile lockups; a witness and ID parade room; an armory and evidence room; as well as dedicated child-friendly spaces and domestic violence interview and waiting areas. These additions are aimed at creating a more responsive and humane environment, particularly for vulnerable populations.

In addition to these core functions, the station now includes specialised offices for inquiries, the Officer-in-Charge, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), traffic enforcement, and the Integrated Crime Information System (ICIS). The inclusion of both senior and junior living quarters reflects the ministry’s commitment to providing proper accommodations for police officers, further enhancing their readiness and morale.

Additionally, Minister of Home Affairs, Honourable Robeson Benn, and Permanent Secretary, Mr Andre Ally, handed over a set of protective helmets for distribution under the ministry’s “Do the Right Thing” road safety campaign.

This initiative seeks to raise public awareness and promote safer practices among motorcyclists, particularly in light of the increasing number of road fatalities involving young riders. The gesture underscores the ministry’s proactive stance on reducing traffic-related injuries and deaths through education and enforcement.

As part of ongoing efforts to promote youth engagement and support community wellness, the minister and permanent secretary also donated sports equipment.

This initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to proactive, community-oriented policing and holistic social development. By investing in positive, constructive outlets for young people, the ministry aims to foster stronger community bonds and reduce youth vulnerability.

Minister Benn, in his remarks at the commissioning, stated:

“This police station, like many others commissioned across the country, represents more than just infrastructure, it reflects our unwavering commitment to national safety, community trust, and responsible governance. We have delivered on time and within budget, and now we must deliver performance, professionalism, and empathy. As Guyanese, it is our collective responsibility to build a safer nation, not just with buildings and vehicles, but by transforming our behaviors, supporting our youth, and working hand in hand to ensure that every citizen feels secure, respected, and heard. Crime fighting is not just a police matter; it is a whole-of-society effort, and our progress as a nation depends on it.”