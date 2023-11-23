Kopinang witnessing improved economic growth

– As more than $20M injected in the community

Over the last three years, the lives of the residents of Kopinang village in the North Pakaraimas, Region Eight have been significantly improved with the injection of more than $20 million in capital projects in the community.

Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, while engaging villagers during her four-day outreach to the North Pakaraimas district over the weekend, highlighted the substantial investments made which have expanded economic growth in the community



Through support from the government, the village received a tractor along with other implements, two all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), and a cassava processing facility. A benab was also constructed which will advance the tourism product in the community.

“In 2023, an ATV has been awarded to this village under the capital projects…it is coming in the batch of 35 that we expect before the end of the year…that (ATV) and the truck may come together,” the minister revealed.

Additionally, the village has benefitted from some $24 million from the carbon credit funds, and as part of this initiative, a $6.5 million sewing centre, to be utilised by residents, is expected to be constructed



Under the $3 billion supplementary fund provided in 2022, the village’s fish-rearing project is also being expanded.

Through the Presidential Grants, Kopinang also received $7.5 million to support several development-driven projects including the renovation of a multipurpose building which was facilitated at a cost of $1.6 million, $1.8 million for the establishment of a lumber yard enterprise, and $1.8 million to enhance the village’s market.

In 2023, a total of $2 million was provided for the construction of another benab as well as a waiting area at the airstrip.



“When you put together, within three years what the government has provided to Kopinang, it is a significant investment in the village…Most of the monies are provided to the village for community participation to take off…So the money circulates here” Minister Sukhai noted.

“I am very happy to support the venture and if young people can stand up to the rigors of the village and challenges…We’re readily available to help them,” the minister expressed.

The youths of Kopinang were also presented with football kits for an upcoming ministry-sponsored competition in the North Pakaraimas district.

