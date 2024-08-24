Kurupukari to Lethem project advancing

-as Pirara Bridge slated for completion by Christmas

The construction of 32 concrete bridges along the Kurupukari to Lethem corridor is nearing completion, with the final bridge at Pirara expected to be finished before Christmas.

This is according to statements from the Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill who announced this on Thursday during day four of the National Toshaos Council Conference.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, engineering team and contractor inspecting works on the Pirara bridge

“We are committed, with all of the problems and all of the situations, the Pirara bridge will be completed before Christmas this year,” the minister assured.

Speaking directly to the residents of Region Nine, the minister highlighted that a high-level meeting was recently held with Vals Construction. He said the contractor responsible for the project will ensure the timely completion of the Pirara bridge.

Additionally, senior engineers will be dispatched to the region over the weekend to work closely with the contractor.

The $410.2 million Pirara bridge, which is being built to international standards aims to enhance the transportation network between Kurupukari and Lethem corridor.

Once completed, it will significantly enhance connectivity and facilitate smoother travel in and out of the hinterland.

This bridge is also part of a broader strategy by the PPP/C government, led by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, to advance hinterland development through improved infrastructure.

The Kurupukari to Lethem project, which includes the construction of 32 bridges, is complemented by the ongoing development of 13 bridges from Linden to Mabura Road, further strengthening the region’s interconnectivity.

Similarly, Minister Edghill announced that repair works have commenced on the Santa Rosa bridge in Region One, following the recent awarding of the contract for the project.

He noted that these ongoing infrastructural projects contribute significantly to the overall development and integration of hinterland communities and their residents.

