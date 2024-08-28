Labour Ministry hosts seminar to improve safety in construction sector

To combat workplace fatalities, the Ministry of Labour’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department hosted a workshop on Wednesday to promote safety and health in the construction sector. The event aimed to foster a safe working environment across the industry.

The seminar, held at the Regency Suites Hotel in Georgetown, attracted 80 public and private participants. It featured presentations on proper safety and health practices tailored to the construction industry.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton speaking at OSH seminar on Wednesday

The event was organised in response to numerous complaints from workers regarding safety issues in the sector. There was also a panel discussion, where recommendations were made to enhance workplace safety by implementing robust safety and health practices.

Over the past four years, there have been 27 fatalities in the construction sector, with six recorded in 2020, five in 2021, five in 2022, seven in 2023, and four in 2024.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton, in his remarks, stressed the importance of prioritising safety and health in all workplaces, calling it a national concern.

“…Whether it’s the public or private sector, safety and health is all of our business…It is a national matter and we have to fix it,” he said.

Minister Hamilton acknowledged the need for continued efforts to reduce workplace fatalities. He noted the ministry’s progress in this area.

He highlighted that the construction sector is prone to hazards but added that such risks can be mitigated through proper safety and health measures.

The minister also mentioned that any company that employs more than 19 staff is required to have a health and safety committee.

He expressed confidence that stakeholders would leave the seminar equipped with the necessary tools to uphold safety and health standards at their workplaces.

Divisional Director (QHSE and Operational Support) at Guyana Power Light (GPL) Inc., Gary Hall

“I would hope that after we finish here today, you would see the [need] to support what we are doing. And that you would see the need to do everything possible to protect yourself, your coworkers, business owners, and our staff,” he said.

Gary Hall, Divisional Director of QHSE and Operational Support at Guyana Power Light (GPL) Inc. described the seminar as timely, bringing stakeholders together to address a critical issue.

Hall said, “[It]cannot come at the most opportune time, where our developmental thrust is on an upward trajectory and we are chasing behind a lot of things [like] the infrastructural development and building out our network.”

OSH Consultant, Gweneth King also delivered remarks at the seminar.

