Labour Ministry to strengthen health, safety practices at workplaces

The Ministry of Labour will be conducting several inspections across the country in the coming months as part of efforts to establish healthy and safe work environments, particularly in the mining, construction, and agricultural sectors.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton outlined these plans during his address at the launch of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) Month on Tuesday at his Brickdam Office.

He emphasised that particular focus will be placed on worker safety, particularly in the mining and construction sectors, to reduce workplace fatalities.

Minister of Labour Joseph Hamilton at the Launch of Occupational Health and Safety Month

In collaboration with mining stakeholders, outreach efforts will target mining communities in regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine. Inspections will also be conducted at construction sites across various regions to ensure companies adhere to safety regulations.

Similar initiatives will be implemented in agricultural areas within Regions Two, Three, Five, and Six.

Minister Hamilton said, “It is expected that the impact of this approach will lead to a decline in workplace accidents and improvements in workplace safety and health practices.”

He also stressed the importance of cultivating a proactive, rather than reactive, approach to workplace health and safety.

The Occupational Health and Safety Department’s staff capacity has been increased to expand health and safety services nationwide.

While acknowledging that workplace safety is a shared responsibility, Minister Hamilton underscored that employers must dedicate the necessary resources to resolve these issues.

“While the responsibility is a shared one, the onus is on all employers to commit themselves and required resources to resolve these problems,” he said.

Exhibitors at the Mini Exhibition

The theme for Occupational Safety and Health Month 2025 is “Revolutionizing Health and Safety, the Role of AI and Digitalization at work.”

The theme highlights the use of technology in improving safety, particularly through advanced robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Minister pointed out that AI and technology should enhance, rather than replace, the human element in the workplace. A series of activities will take place in observance of Occupational Safety and Health Month, including a mini-exhibition held at the launch and an OHS walk on April 27. The walk will begin at 6 am at the Ministry of Labour and culminate at the Square of the Revolution.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

