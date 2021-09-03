Large turnout for adolescents’ vaccination drive in Region Six

Government’s vaccination campaign for adolescents between 12 and 17 years continued on Friday in Region Six, (East Berbice- Corentyne), ahead of the September 6 reopening of schools to face-to-face learning.

Parents and students came out in their numbers to the various vaccination sites set up across the region.

At Skeldon Line Path, Berbice High and Corentyne Comprehensive High Schools, parents accompanying their children arrived early in anticipation of receiving the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccination campaign is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education.

DPI caught up with Advisor to the Minister of Health, Dr. Leslie Ramsammy at the Corentyne Comprehensive High School. The former health minister said based on information received, out of the 600 plus students who attend the Corentyne Comprehensive, more than 450 were vaccinated.

“That’s a very impressive start, I have also just left Berbice High School, where the combination of Berbice High School and the Berbice Education Institute, the B.E.I are being done and the children are coming out.”Dr. Ramsammy said.

He added that he is sure persons are still nervous about taking the vaccine. However, he assured that the Pfizer vaccine has been tested with children and has been found to be safe and effective for use.

“Guyana is a blessed country; in that we are one of the few countries outside of the developed countries that have access to the Pfizer vaccine. Therefore, in terms of developing countries Guyana is way advanced in terms of adolescent COVID-19 vaccinations.”

DPI spoke with several who expressed eagerness to return to in-class sessions.

Compton Mackinlall, Parent

“I think it’s good to vaccinate the children, they will be able to go to school and it will prevent them from getting sick and so”

Ameena Ali, Student

“The virtual classes were actually really hard for me, but I still try to push my through to get it done. I would choose the face-to-face learning because virtual learning for me don’t allow me to understand everything too well.”

The Pfizer vaccine which was approved for emergency use on adolescents, was donated to Guyana by the United States Government.