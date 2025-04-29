Laws, SOPs on missing persons to undergo international review – Pres. Ali

Says police public communications to be revamped

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that international and regional experts will assist in reviewing all laws and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) relating to missing persons, recognizing the need for a thorough examination of existing protocols.

Dr Ali made this revelation during a late evening press conference at State House, following the post-mortem examination of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony

Younge’s lifeless body was pulled from a swimming pool at a hotel in Region Three last Thursday, a day after her family reported her missing.

Younge’s autopsy, conducted by three expert pathologists, concluded that her cause of death was drowning.

“I intend to bring in international and regional help to look at our existing laws regulations, and SOPs in relation to policing work…[that are] governing missing persons,” he said.

The head-of-state noted that this sweeping evaluation would also consider the possible mandatory installation of security cameras at public pools and other public facilities.

“These things…need immediate review with an objective of upgrading…[and] of implementing modern standards as our country continues to grow. So, that will be an immediate task,” he revealed.

Acknowledging the need for extensive police reform, the commander-in-chief said that a thorough examination is underway into the circumstances surrounding Younge’s death.

He stressed the need for greater empathy by police officers and suggested the need to revamp the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) communication strategy.

“I must say that much work must be continued to ensure that we have a proper communication strategy and media engagement strategy that enables, especially in this world where we have social media…it is very critical that timely, reliable, factual information shapes the narrative. And I think this is something we have to look at deeply and ensure our system is geared towards delivering justice,” he posited.

Several updated SOPs regarding missing persons have already been released by the GPF. Among those is the removal of the 24-hour waiting period, allowing for an immediate response to all missing person reports.

Additionally, a red alert will now be immediately issued for any report involving a missing child, triggering a nationally coordinated response.

The head-of-state said that a nationwide consultation will be launched to garner public input on how the police force can be further strengthened.

“I will be hoping, through public consultation, for ideas on how we can strengthen our system, ideas on which we can further enhance our ecosystem to support a family and children-friendly environment, and one in which we can have confidence in the system…and in everything we do,” he explained.

President Ali’s remarks come on the heels of an extensive post-mortem examination conducted by three internationally acclaimed pathologists: Dr Glenn Rudner, Dr Shubhakar Karra Paul, and Dr Gary Collins.

The commander-in-chief made it clear that his government would review all events surrounding Younge’s death to strengthen and build greater trust in the system.

“I want to assure the public that Adrianna’s death has brought a point of reflection also on how we can strengthen and improve the systems…there will be a review of all the events from the time from the time the report was made to the time the body was found,” President Ali said.

