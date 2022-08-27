Leguan benefitting from over $58M in road works

– Waterloo Cemetery, Crematorium dams to be upgraded to roads

Residents on the Island of Leguan, Region Two will be benefitting from two major road projects awarded recently by the Public Works Ministry.

One of the contracts for $14.9 million was awarded to local Leguan contactor Khan’s Enterprise.

Minister Indar Road inspecting road works in Leguan

The contractor is employing residents to conduct works on a 100-metre earthen dam called the Waterloo Cemetery Road on the western side of the island.

The dam is also being upgraded to asphaltic concrete, which will benefit residents who are predominantly rice and cash crop farmers.

Resident of Leguan interacting with Minister Indar while he was on road inspection

Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, who was visiting the island on Friday noted that improving the road network across Leguan is part of the PPP/C Government’s promise of providing a supportive environment to promote agriculture expansion.

This is all part of the government’s commitment to the CARICOM food security agenda, which is to increase food supplies and enhance food and nutrition security by reducing food imports by 25 per cent by 2025.

Inspection of streets

Minister Indar also inspected several local street upgrades that were completed recently to rigid concrete pavements.

These streets included Garoo Street in Goed Intent, Robert Street in Bleinheim, and Yally Street in La Bagatelle.

Minister Deodat Indar inspecting Garoo Street

At one of the minister’s stops, residents came out to thank the PPP/C Government for the ongoing road works being done across the island.

The residents took the opportunity to ask about another major road in the community, the Canefield Main Road.

Minister Indar immediately expressed the government’s commitment to beginning the process of upgrading the road in Leguan to asphaltic concrete.

Crematorium Dam mobilised

The Crematorium dam worksite was also inspected by Minister Indar on the trip.

A Contractor from Essequibo, Pooran Manman was awarded the contract for work on the dam to the tune of $43.6 million.

Minister Indar was told by Engineer Dolall Mangal that the Essequibo contractor has been struggling with the rainy weather. He reported that the said contractor is about 60 per cent complete with the mobilisation of materials. He said too that Manman is hiring residents to work on the road project.

Resident of Leguan interacting with Minister Indar

