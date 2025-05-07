Leguan residents welcome extensive road development

Residents of Leguan Island in Region Three welcome the extensive infrastructural works recently completed, which have transformed 17 kilometres of main mud roads to durable asphalt surfaces.

The upgrades executed by the Ministry of Public Works’ Special Project Unit (SPU) involved the laying of over 9,600 tonnes of asphalt.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, alongside the engineers from the Special Project Unit that executed the roadworks

On Wednesday, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, accompanied by a team of engineers, led an inspection exercise across the island to assess the quality of works completed.

Following the inspection, the minister engaged residents to address their concerns. However, instead of complaints, he was met with scores of praises for the extensive scope and outstanding quality of roadworks.

One resident, Pandit Sunil Sharma, revealed that he had requested the engineers to construct a footpath from the country’s tallest Hanuman Murti on the island to the main road.

Pandit Sunil Sharma praises the government for the quality of work completed

To his surprise, not only did they complete the work in a short period, but they did an exceptional job.

“It [road] was done beautifully,” he said. “We, specifically from the Hindu community, would like to thank them very much.”

Sharma also took the opportunity to urge the islanders to care for and preserve the critical thoroughfares.

“I would really appreciate it if we take full care of the road, especially those with heavy-duty machinery and utilise it in the best way,” he stated.

Another resident shared similar sentiments. “We know that as Leguan islanders that we have gotten our fair share of development from 2020 to now. For me I think we have gotten more than some areas.”

In addition to the road development, Minister Edghill highlighted the significant potential for tourism growth that is now boosted by improved infrastructure and ferry service.

Resident praises the government for the quality of work completed

He emphasised that every investment in public infrastructure, be it a road, sea defence, bridge, or new public facility, is part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance residents’ livelihoods, the island’s appeal, and support for sustainable economic development.

“These are not stand-alone infrastructure activities. They are linked and connected to bigger plans. They are linked and connected towards the development of our people,” he stated.

The minister added, “We [government] have been saying over and over again, whenever we are doing something, it is with people in mind and the people must benefit from those interventions.”

He explained that the improved roads are expected to lower the cost of services and the transportation of goods, therefore contributing to the island’s overall economic upliftment.

Completed roadwork Residents of Leguan Island praising the completed infrastructural works Completed roadwork

