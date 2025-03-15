Leonora’s first Phagwah Mela attracts a massive crowd

The Leonora Track and Field Facility burst into a vibrant display of bright colours and joyful faces as Region Three hosted its first-ever Phagwah Mela.

On Friday, hundreds of Guyanese of all ages and backgrounds gathered at the venue to celebrate the festival of love and unity.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips playing Phagwah with region three residents

The event attracted several distinguished guests including, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Education Priya Manickchand and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar.

From day till night, residents of Region Three and guests from across Guyana danced, doused each other in powder and revelled in the festivities.

The atmosphere was potent with the sounds of live music, bursts of coloured powder and the aroma of free seven curry.

Both participants and the community grounds were covered in bright hues, painting a beautiful picture of celebration.

This year’s event was particularly significant as it was the first time Phagwah Mela was hosted in Region Three.

Residents welcomed the government’s decision to decentralise the celebration from Georgetown and allow more Guyanese to experience large-scale festivities closer to home.

The Department of Public Information (DPI) captured the excitement, documenting the unbridled happiness reflected in the smiles of attendees.

Tanija Dhanpaul expressed how the government’s initiative had transformed Phagwah celebrations for her family.

“(We) finally get somewhere on the West Coast to come out and enjoy…we don’t have to go to the National Stadium, we can come right here, it’s less traffic and close to home,” she said.

Previously, Tanija’s family found it difficult to celebrate Phagwah since most major festivities were held far away and in areas prone to congested traffic. But on Friday, Tanija was able to fully immerse herself in powder and fun with her family by her side.

For other residents like Addason Silas and his friend Shon Daniel, having Phagwah Mela closer to home intensified the amount of fun they had this year.

They told DPI “we feeling happy because it’s close to our home town over here so it feel more nice coming out here and having fun.”

Residents and foreigners alike commended the government for a successful and memorable event.

Visitors from Cannada and the United States also praised the event, witnessing first-hand the unity and joviality shared during Phagwah in Guyana.

Many attendees expressed their hope that this event will continue and expand in the future.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips smearing abir on Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar

Prime Minister Mark Phillips assured that their wishes will be granted as the government intends to bolster the event and safeguard its continuation.

“Your gathering is getting bigger and bigger every year and I’m told that this is just the beginning…so let us continue to celebrate this Phagwah. Let us work towards unity as we build a better Guyana for all of us.”

Leonora’s celebrations were just one of the numerous grand gatherings hosted by the government this year, exemplifying its dedication to preserving culture and unifying Guyana.

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand with Phagwah Mela attendees Cultural dances performed at the Phagwah Mela Phagwah Mela at Leonora Persons playing Phagwah

