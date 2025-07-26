“Let us silence the naysayers for the next 100 years” – President Ali

-President Ali calls for an “emphatic” and “overwhelming” victory at the upcoming polls

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic continues to attract massive support from communities nationwide, including Friday’s public meeting at Industry on the East Coast Demerara.

Because of its track record, aggressive development agenda, and the tangible progress it has delivered, the PPP/C has been garnering significant support, even from areas that historically supported the People’s National Congress (PNC)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Thousands of residents from Industry and neighbouring communities turned out for a PPP/C rally on Friday evening

President Ali said the victory must be so grand, it must silence the forces of division “for the next 100 years of our history.”

And these numbers, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the PPP/C’s presidential candidate, said, must translate into an overwhelming victory at the September 1 General and Regional Elections (GRE).

Describing the Industry meeting as one of the largest in history, President Ali said, “This number here must mean something on September 1st. It cannot mean just victory; it must mean an emphatic victory and overwhelming victory, an absolute majority.”

He emphasised that unity, a clear vision, experience, and leadership capacity must form the basis for continued transformation in the next five years.

“The relics of the past and the shadows of the relics in the new reality, must all come to the realization that our country, is diving together for a better Guyana.”