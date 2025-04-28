Lethem Hospital gets $43M mammogram machine to expand screening
A new $43 million mammogram machine has been commissioned at Lethem Regional Hospital in Region Nine, reducing the need for women in the hinterland to travel to Georgetown for breast cancer screening.
The Siemens machine is described as one of the most advanced systems globally, offering high-depth resolution and diagnostic precision.
Speaking at the commissioning ceremony last Friday, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony said the new mammography room is part of government efforts to improve access to screening, as breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women in Guyana.
Takutu-Upper Essequibo becomes the first hinterland region to offer mammography services.
“We want people to take the opportunity to get themselves screened,” the health minister said.
Regional Health Officer Dr Cerdel McWatt said that two medical professionals from the region have been trained to operate the machine.
A year ago, mammography services were available only at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Breast cancer screening has since expanded, with mammography machines now in place at Suddie Hospital in Region Two, New Amsterdam Hospital in Region Six, and Linden Hospital Complex in Region Ten.